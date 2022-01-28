Some paparazzi have filmed the entire scene of Kim Rossi Stuart saving and reassuring her child who had fallen into the Tiber

A family walk that could turn into an absolute tragedy. That’s exactly what happened to Kim Rossi Stuart and his wife, the actress Ilaria Spada. The couple, tied for many years and expecting their third child, were walking with the two children on the banks of the Tiber River, when the little Ian, second child, slipped and fell into the cold waters of the river.

Credit: Diva and Donna

They had decided to take a stroll on the cycle path that runs alongside the river Tiberwhen for some reason the second child Ian slipped falling into the cold waters.

The journalists of the weekly reported the news and photos Diva and Donnawhose paparazzi have immortalized the whole scene of the potentially dramatic accident.

Apparently the baby slipped because of the wet groundfalling inexorably into the water.

The dad, keeping a fair amount of coolness, very bravely went down into the water himself and got it pulled out putting it to safety. In the next few moments he also took care of reassuring the child who, of course, was very shaken.

Who is Ilaria Spada, wife of Kim Rossi Stuart

Credit: Diva and Donna

If the career of the Roman actor is known to most, that of Ilaria Spada is no less.

She started very young by participating in several beauty contests, always placing at the top of the ranking. She like her to her Miss Italy in 1998, when she was awarded the title of Miss Elegance.

From 2000year of his debut as an actresspractically never stopped, participating in the productions of many highly successful TV programs, dramas and films.

Then love. The one with Kim. The two are known over 10 years ago and after 7 of relationship, they decided to get married and create their beautiful family.

Family that has already expanded with the birth of the little ones Hector and Ian and that will soon expand again with the birth of theirs third child.