Ministers clashed during the trial of the 1st defendant of January 8, convicted by the STF by 8 votes to 3

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), criticized this Thursday (September 14, 2023) the vote of Minister Nunes Marques during the trial of the 1st defendant in the extremist acts of January 8th. While Nunes suggested a lighter sentence, Gilmar followed the rapporteur and voted to convict the defendant of 5 crimes and 17 years in prison.

“I saw this consideration about the walk in the park. There was never a walk in the park. This was no walk in the park, Minister Kassio. Not even one incident. The chair you are sitting on was there in the street, on the day of the invasion”, Gilmar said.

In response, Kassio said he had not used the statement in his vote. “That expression wasn’t mine, it wasn’t me who said that,” he stated. In fact, the statement cited by Gimar was from minister Alexandre de Moraes.

By 8 votes to 3, the STF convicted Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira, the 1st defendant of January 8th. He is 51 years old, lives in Diadema (SP) and went to Brasília at the invitation of friends from the Southeast 2 Barracks, in São Paulo. He was arrested red-handed inside the Senate.

Aécio was sentenced to 17 years in prison for 5 crimes, namely:

Coup d’etat;

Violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law;

Damage qualified by violence;

Deterioration of listed heritage.

At the custody hearing, the defendant denied having participated in acts of depredation at the Federal Senate, where he was arrested, and stated that “his goal was to fight for freedom”.