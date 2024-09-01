Serious accident in Occhiobello, Filippo Pregnolato died instantly after ending up with his car in a ditch, he was 22 years old

A very serious road accident occurred early on Saturday morning, August 31, in the Occhiobello area, in the province of Ferrara. Unfortunately, the worst off was a 22-year-old boy, called Philip Pregnolatowho died almost instantly.

The officers who intervened on the scene are currently doing all they can investigationsalso to understand the exact dynamics. At the moment, from the first routine checks, there do not appear to be any other means involved in the serious accident.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 7am Saturday 31st August. Precisely along via Pepoli, in the area of Saint Mary Magdalenewhich is located in the province of Ferrara. The 22-year-old was well known in the area, for his work with his father in a well-known local restaurant, but also for his participation in various activity.

At that time it is still unclear whether he was returning home or had just left. But then suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons still being investigated by the police, the young man is went off the road and ended up in a ditch, overturning several times. A passerby who noticed the car immediately threw the alarm.

Filippo Pregnolato’s death after serious road accident

In addition to the police and paramedics, the Fire Brigade also arrived on site. The latter had to work for a long time to get the car out of that ditch, but when they freed the 22-year-old from the wreckage, he was no longer there nothing to do.

Doctors had no choice but to note his heartbreaking death. As per usual, the agents are currently working to reconstruct the exact dynamics and only the next few hours will be decisive in telling what happened.

The news of this sudden and heartbreaking loss has shocked thousands of people and many are writing for him and his family. messages of condolence on social media. They are all still in disbelief and shock at what happened.