Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister, Alina Schröder

Split

Elmar Wepper died unexpectedly. It is the second serious stroke of fate in the family – after the cancer diagnosis of his well-known brother Fritz.

Munich – On Tuesday (October 31st) the sudden death of German actor Elmar Wepper was announced. The 79-year-old is said to have collapsed unexpectedly in the morning, according to those close to him. With the death of the television star, his family members have to cope with the second severe blow of fate within a short period of time: just a year ago, his older brother Fritz Wepper (82), also a well-known actor, recovered from a long-term cancer.

There was positive news in June 2022: Fritz Wepper was finally able to return to his family on Tegernsee after a fifteen-month stay in a rehabilitation facility. “I don’t have any problems at the moment. Nevertheless, I will probably resume immunotherapy against the cancer in the summer,” the “For Heaven’s Sake” star told the magazine at the time Picture about his triumph over illness. The 82-year-old had battled black skin cancer for years.

Elmar Wepper died: his brother Fritz fought against black skin cancer for years

The cancer diagnosis was made in 2020, as Fritz Wepper said in further interviews with the Picture reported. “We have discovered something that is suspicious of cancer,” it was initially said at the hospital in Innsbruck. “They couldn’t locate the cancer, that is, this melanoma. But metastases were found that were probably triggered by this.” According to Wepper, the metastases were then treated with immune infusions, which went well. But in March 2021, a tumor was discovered in his abdominal cavity and the actor had to undergo emergency surgery. Fritz Wepper then lay in a coma for months.

Elmar Wepper is dead: the most beautiful moments of his life in pictures View photo series

Despite setbacks, it ended on a positive note. Wepper beat cancer and fought his way back to life from his coma. He was allowed to leave the hospital in December 2021. “The cancer has been defeated and the metastases have also receded thanks to infusions. “I am very grateful to God and I pray every day,” he told the newspaper in February 2022 Colorful.

Elmar Wepper (left) with brother Fritz Wepper at the Bavarian Television Award ceremony in the Prinzregententheater in Munich, 2019. (Archive photo) © Tobias Hase/dpa

After cancer: Now Fritz Wepper has to mourn his brother Elmar

The sudden death of his younger brother Elmar is all the more tragic for the 82-year-old. Fritz Wepper has not yet commented publicly on the sad news. According to research by the Picture Elmar Wepper may have died of heart failure on Tuesday morning, but official confirmation is still pending. He lived with his wife in Planegg near Munich and leaves behind an adult son and two grandchildren.

Over the course of his long acting career, Elmar Wepper gained fame through roles in television series such as “Polizei-Inspektion 1”, “The Inspector” and “Der Alte”. He celebrated his greatest success as a film actor in 2008 with the leading role in “Cherry Blossoms – Hanami” by director Doris Dörrie. The BR changed the program in honor of Wepper on the anniversary of his death.

This article was created using machine assistance and was carefully checked by editor Alina Schröder before publication.