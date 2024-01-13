A heartbreaking story that comes from Texas and has quickly traveled around the world. Madison Lewis he lost his life at just 17 years old, after three weeks of agony within the walls of a healthcare facility.

The minor died due to the fault of a irresponsible gesture made by a man, which today the authorities have not yet managed to trace. She found herself with 90% of her body severely burned. It was her mother who broke the sad news of Madison Lewis' death through a heartbreaking post published on social media.

It is with a heavy heart that I must write this. Maddy fought with all her strength, but her body was too tired. The good Lord called her home this morning at 1:41 am, while she was surrounded by the love of her family.

Madison was a 17 year old student, one day she was spending a relaxing evening with friends. They were near a brazier. Suddenly, an as yet unidentified man threw a pan full of gas. The brazier exploded and a flame engulfed the girl.

The 17-year-old was immediately taken to hospital, where she remained hospitalized for 3 long weeks. She was subjected to 3 surgeries and then induced into a pharmacological coma. Her condition was too serious.

The mother posted appeals every day, asking anyone with useful information about that man to come forward and go to the authorities. She asked prayers and positive thoughts for his little girl. A warrior of only 17 years old, who fought with all her strength for 3 weeks. Unfortunately, her body is fragile and tired of her in the end surrendered. Madison died in the arms of the most important people in her life, who have never abandoned her since that dramatic accident. Her story has already reached every part of the world.