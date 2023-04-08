andres garcia is considered one of the most iconic actors of Mexican cinema. He starred in a large number and variety of films, including “Pedro Navaja”. Likewise, he starred in soap operas and plays. The actor originally from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and nationalized Mexican, died at 81 years of agelast Tuesday afternoon in Acapulco, Guerrero, the paradisiacal port where he spent his last years.

In an interview for the program “Sale el sol” of Imagen Televisión, Dr. Ulises Rodríguez announced the cause of Andrés García’s death: multiple organ failure Derived from the conditions he had, including liver cirrhosis that he was diagnosed with in 2022, as a result of his excessive alcohol consumption for many years.

With respect to medical history of Andrés Garcíathe doctor shared that he had a myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, which interferes with the normal production of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Given this, Andrés repeatedly fell into acute anemia, for which required blood transfusions“there were seasons in which it was possible to maintain a certain degree of stability”.

A year ago, His state of health was complicated by pneumonia that originated as a result of an overdose of narcotics“in the end there were lesions in their respiratory tracts that caused germs to invade the airways and it will become complicated to the degree of pneumonia.”

Ulises Rodríguez, one of the doctors who treated the actor, explained that Andrés García’s death was due to cirrhosis of the liver, adding to his complications from leukemiaa disease that destroyed the blood in his body in a very short time, for which he had to continuously receive transfusions, something that was difficult, since the actor was O-.

Last Sunday he received a unit of blood, however, Andrés García’s body could not tolerate more. Age, cirrhosis of the liver, and anemia ultimately led him to hypovolemic shock.an emergency condition in which severe loss of blood or other fluids makes the heart unable to pump enough blood to the body, this type of shock can cause many organs to stop working.

“The body did not have enough oxygen supply, primarily affecting the brainthe brain controls everything and makes a multi-organ failuretremendous,” said Ulises Rodríguez.

The remains of Andrés García were cremated and fulfilling his last will, his widow, Margarita Portillo, will spread his ashes in “El Paraíso”, what was his house on the shores of the beach in Pie de La Cuesta, an exclusive area in the port from Acapulco, Guerrero.