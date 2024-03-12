A man who sailed on the Everglades National Park, Florida, capsized his boat and when I was trying to swim back towards the coast to take shelter, came across an imposing crocodileand was rescued by the area authorities.

Around 4:30 PM last Sunday, National Park Service agents received a call from the Flamingo Navy about an alligator attack in the region. The report written by the authorities indicates that the 68-year-old man his recreational boat capsized in the basins of the marina baseafter which he tried to swim towards the coast, but detected an animal underwater.

Immediately, the agents approached the scene to verify the incident, and provided first aid to the man who had been bitten by the animal on his leg.

The victim, about whom no further personal information was revealed, was referred to the Miami Dade Fire and Rescue hospital, where he was treated and his stable condition was verified.

According to the information cited in the media ABC Newsthe agents of the area They continue to investigate the incident and monitor the animalwhich they assure is easily identifiable.

In a recent statement, National Park officials said they are working closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to implement the Alligator Interaction Response Plan. American-Human.

He American crocodile is in danger of extinction, so it has federal protection. Although it is a safe place to visit according to National Park Service agents, visitors should be aware of the presence of dangerous animals and wildlife. In that sense, officials recalled that swimming is prohibited in canals, ponds, freshwater lakes, marked canals and piers in the area.

The American crocodile crisis

For many years, the American crocodile has been at risk of becoming extinct in the regions of North, Central and South America, due to illegal hunting and the loss of its natural habitat.

Some few specimens They are concentrated in South Floridawhile the majority are found in southern Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and northern South America, preferably in fresh or brackish waters of river estuaries, coastal lagoons and mangroves, according to information from National Geographic.

Although in the United States in rare exceptions they exceed four meters, specimens from other areas can measure up to six meters, making it one of the largest crocodiles in the world.