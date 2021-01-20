Donald Trump regularly made headlines during his four-year tenure. Even on his last day in office, he breaks with tradition. Now his anger could be fueled again.

Nevertheless, it seems conceivable that the outgoing President on the day of Inauguration wants to attract attention. You can find all the news in this News ticker.

Update from January 20, 9:30 a.m .: The departing US President Donald Trump has his in his farewell speech Government balance sheet defended. Despite all the criticism, Trump seems certain of his successes. The Republican responded in a video address on Tuesday numerous successes in domestic, economic and foreign policy claim for themselves: “We have restored American strength at home – and American leadership abroad.” Simultaneously shouted Trump to prayer for the government of his successor Joe Biden on, without the Democrats to be mentioned by name only once.

“Together with millions of hard-working patriots across the country, we have built the greatest political movement in the history of this country,” said Trump in the im White house recorded almost 20-minute speech. Donald Trump is even certain that it has “built the greatest economy in the history of the world”. Even the fight against that Corona pandemic had been successful. Although so far about 400,000 people in the United States officially in the aftermath of a Corona disease died.

Donald Trump: Inauguration could fuel the outgoing US president’s anger again

His future Successor mentioned Donald Trump Not a word in his speech, nor did Trump clearly admit his defeat in the presidential election. The Storming the Capitol the outgoing US President condemned, but addressed his supporters Donald Trump declared: “The movement that we have started is only the beginning.”

However, the anger of the 74-year-old could be at this Wednesday be heated up again. As the Washington Post reported, should Donald Trump from the array of celebrities at the Inauguration and the subsequent celebration will be anything but enthusiastic. Accordingly, should Mega stars like among others Jennifer Lopez and also Lady Gaga have announced. A circumstance with which Donald Trump could not count on his own inauguration. At that time, numerous stars had declined an invitation, including mega-star Elton John.

Donald Trump’s bitterest day: plans for inauguration are now clear – survey slap on the exit

Origin notification: Washington, DC – His term ends Donald Trump exceptionally not in the center – at least according to the official plans. Trump does not participate in the Inauguration, the ceremony with which to be Successor Joe Biden is introduced into office and dignity. Dignity – a term that Trump interpreted very individually during his four-year presidency.

The consequences of his lies, flirtations with right-wing extremists and Twitter derailments become clear on the last day of his term in office: he leaves Washington prematurely, from Party friends isolated and with disastrous polls. The Gallup polling institute determines a Approval rate of only 34 percent, the lowest figure since Trump’s inauguration.

Donald Trump on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration:

The Institute sees the main reason for Trump’s rejection in the US population in the role of the president in the Stormed the Capitol on January 6th. Trump incited his militant supporters in a speech in front of the Capitol against them protest official confirmation. The result was one Spiral of violencethat killed five people.

Democrats see Trump as the cause of the explosion of violence, so one Impeachment proceedings were initiated. The House of Representatives voted in favor of the motion, but approval in the Senate is still uncertain. Whatever the outcome, Trump’s term of office did not leave its mark. Just as little as the United States. It is feared that on the day of Inauguration to riots in Washington comes.

Donald Trump: Financial difficulties and impending legal proceedings

Even if Trump considered the possibility of himself pardon himself and his familyhe will not take this step. As CNN reported, could a self-pardon as “Admission of guilt” be interpreted. An impression that Trump wants to prevent. So it is likely that the outgoing US president will after the end of his term in office legal difficulties gets: His influence on electoral officers in his campaign against his defeat, previous hush money payments to alleged lovers and the sometimes opaque activities of his business empire put a strain on the US president.

Failed to escape from Scotland?

It is considered a good tradition that the elected president after his successor after the ceremonial Inauguration congratulates. As on so many occasions before, this time Trump is breaking a tradition. He will not attend the event he left over his meanwhile blocked Twitter account report. There was then a lot of speculation about where Donald Trump would be during Joe Biden’s inauguration.

A source revealed that Sunday Post, that is for January 19th US military aircraft at Prestwick Airport in Scotland. The special type of aircraft is a machine that is “normally used by the vice-president, but often also by the first lady,” quoted the Sunday Post the informant. The background: Donald Trump owns this in Scotland “Trump Turnberry Resort”, a golf club. However, the Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon refused entry to Trump.

Donald Trump: Inauguration Day with the family in Florida?

Instead of going to Scotland, the US President will be in the Air Force One flee to Florida. More precisely, in its fortress-like Mar-a-Lago retreat. Surrounded by his most loyal supporters, Trump wants to recover from the election slump and set the course for the future by gathering his family around him. In the meantime, there was also a rumor that Trump was planning a counter-event in Florida. However, this has become unlikely after the latest events, wants the New York Times have learned from the environment of the current president.

As the Washington Post reports, Trump’s adult children want to move to Florida. Especially Ivanka Trump ambitions as a politician are said to be. Even if Trump’s presidency ends today, Trump will continue to dominate the headlines for longer. (AFP / jf)