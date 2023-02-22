It wasn’t enough forAlfa Romeo C43 dominate the survey on Instagram to confirm itself as the challenger of Ferrari as happened in 2022. Although the car built by the Hinwil team obtained more than two hundred more preferences on the social network, these were not enough to overturn the verdict of the survey on the site in which you participated more of three thousand.

For a handful of votes (less than 30) it was therefore the Haas VF-23 earning for the first time in the history of Sua Bellezza the very final in which it will face the Ferrari SF-23, the reigning champion since in 2022 the F1-75 ruled the Alfa Romeo C42 in the final. The Alfa Romeo this year has to settle for the third step of the podium, which curiously is also the position occupied in the survey on liveries conducted by F1 globally, a ‘consultation’ which rewarded the Mercedes W14 with 31% of the votes ahead of Ferrari and to Alfa Romeo.

So it’s no surprise that Haas with black added to white and red has captivated you readers of FormulaPassion.it to the point of reaching the final act of the contest Her Beauty 2023. Below is the usual gallery and the survey to be able to express your opinion on the final.

Sua Bellezza 2023, the grand final: Ferrari SF-23 against Haas VF-23

Voting will remain open both on the website and on the official Instagram profile throughout today, we thank you in advance for your participation.