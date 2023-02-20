The contest continues Her Beauty 2023 and the tension also rises as you advance in the knockout phases of the board that will lead to the final and then to the grand final against the Ferrari SF-23. There were no surprises in the quarterfinals: the four seeds Haas, Alfa Romeo, Mercedes and Aston Martin snatched the ticket for the semifinals.

Nothing to do therefore for Alpine, Red Bull, AlphaTauri and McLaren, although on Instagram the Alpine A523 received almost the same votes as the Haas VF-23. The semifinals will now see the Haas VF-23 face off against the Aston Martin AMR23, while the Alfa Romeo C43 will compete against the Mercedes W14.

Should the verdict of the ‘qualifications’ be respected, the final will be a derby between Ferrari’s client teams, namely Haas and Alfa Romeo. Before playing the ‘pass’ to go and compete with the Ferrari SF-23, however, they will still have to win your preferences over their opponents. Below are the galleries and surveys to participate in our competition.

Her Beauty 2023, Semi-Final-1: Haas VF23 vs Aston Martin AMR23

His Beauty 2023, semifinal-2: Alfa Romeo C43 against Mercedes W14

Voting will remain open both on the website and on the official Instagram profile throughout today, we thank you in advance for your participation.