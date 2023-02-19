The elimination round defined the draw for the knockout matches of Her Beauty 2023, the contest that will elect the most aesthetically beautiful car on the starting grid. The number one seed was won by one of the cars that changed the 2022 livery the most, namely the Haas, which added showy bands of black to the red and white ‘pattern’ that distinguished the 2022 livery.

Second position for the other Ferrari-powered team – the SF-23 will only come into play in the very final following the conclusion of this knockout stage – or rather the Alfa Romeo C43 which has removed the white in favor of black by choosing a lighter red than observed last season. Haas and Alfa Romeo will face Alpine and Red Bull respectively, who they narrowly avoided the elimination which is ‘due’ to the Williams FW45.

The other two challenges between the Mercedes W14 and the AlphaTauri AT04 and the ‘derby’ between English and Mercedes-powered teams that see the Aston Martin AMR23 and the McLaren MCL60 as protagonists promise to be more balanced. According to the draw arrangement determined by the elimination round, the winner between Haas and Alpine will face the winner between McLaren and Aston Martin. Alfa Romeo and Mercedes could instead be the protagonists of the other semifinal if they manage to respect the forecast and get the better of Red Bull and AlphaTauri. Below are the galleries and surveys to participate in His Beauty 2023.

Quarterfinal 1: Haas VF23 vs. Alpine A523

Quarterfinal 2: Alfa Romeo C43 vs. Red Bull RB19

Quarterfinal 3: Mercedes W14 vs. AlphaTauri AT04

Quarter Final 4: Aston Martin AMR23 vs McLaren MCL60

Voting will remain open both on the website and on the official Instagram profile throughout today, we thank you in advance for your participation.