In the week that is about to end we got to know the shapes and colors of the McLaren MCL60, the Aston Martin AMR23, the Ferrari SF-23, the Mercedes W14 and the Alpine A523, a pokerissimo of presentations which completed what was started by Haas on January 31st and subsequently continued by Red Bull, Williams, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri.

The time has therefore come to experience the traditional competition with you, the readers.His Beauty‘ aimed at determining the most beautiful car in terms of aesthetics among the ten entered for the 2023 F1 world championship. In terms of color, the liveries of this season almost entirely reflect the colors already seen in action in recent years, with Mercedes registering the main ‘novelty’ returning to black instead of the characteristic silver-grey.

Ferrari will not be entered into this elimination round nor in the knockout stage, but will then face the winner of the tournament in the final, whose ‘stages’ will already be outlined in this first survey. In addition to determining the elimination of a car, the votes that will be collected in this phase will be decisive for defining the draw and the matches since the car that collects the most preferences will face the eighth, the second the seventh, the third the sixth and the fourth the fifth. The two semifinals will see the winners face each other between the quarterfinals 1/8-4/5 and 2/7-3/6. Below is the survey to be able to participate in the contest.

