From: Catherine Ostroga

Keeping an animal should be a life choice. But it is not uncommon for dogs and cats to end up in homes in NRW. This is Eddie’s story.

NRW – If an animal has to suffer or repeatedly experiences disappointing situations, it usually doesn’t go unnoticed. Pets such as dogs or cats in particular often get sympathy on social media. A dog from NRW is experiencing exactly that: a wave of empathy. No wonder, because so far “Eddie” had bad luck sticking to his butt, as reported by RUHR24.

Dog from North Rhine-Westphalia is urgently looking for a loving home – bad luck has stuck to his butt so far

What happened to Eddie anyway? As an American Staffordshire mix, he is a list dog. These are classified by the legislator as potentially dangerous. As a so-called attack dog, Eddie does not have it easy when it comes to mediation. The By the way, the state of North Rhine-Westphalia is currently giving away 30,000 euros to animal lovers.

His master or mistress must meet certain requirements, such as a clean criminal record and possession of a certificate of competence. But “Eddie is literally stuck with bad luck and we can hardly watch it anymore,” writes the Cologne-Dellbrück animal shelter on Facebook (more News from North Rhine-Westphalia at RUHR24).

The animal shelter took over the male in 2019 from another facility. After a few months he found a home. “Because he’s just a great guy.” But Eddie was denied the happy ending. His owners separated from each other and eventually from Eddie as well. “No one had more time for him and he was brought back,” said the animal shelter from NRW.

Animal shelter dog from NRW mourns and swallows toys: “He was very bad”

“Eddie suffered a lot, he missed his people, his old life and lost his joie de vivre – and weight”. But that’s not all. An emergency caused turmoil in his life again. He swallowed a dog toy. “He suddenly felt very bad and an X-ray revealed that there was something in his stomach that absolutely didn’t belong there.”

Who has a heart for Eddie? © Tierheim Köln-Dellbrück

But lucky in disguise: the toy could be removed through an abdominal incision. The wound healed, but Eddie is inconsolable, as the shelter writes on Facebook: “Meanwhile he is absolutely fit and alert again – but the longing for a new family is great”. Here are a few facts about the dear male:

Surname: Eddie

Eddie Race: American Staffordshire Mix

American Staffordshire Mix Age: five years

five years Castrated: Yes

Yes Bad Traits: Eats what he wants. Not compatible with cats or small animals.

Eats what he wants. Not compatible with cats or small animals. Good characteristics: Can stay alone, related to people, cuddly, well brought up.

Eddie’s case has caused quite a stir on Facebook. Almost 1000 people liked the post from the animal shelter in NRW. “You beautiful guy – I wish you the best home in the world and above all forever,” writes a user. “Eddie, you too have a family that suits you and gives you a home forever,” says another follower. Anyone interested in the male can contact the animal shelter in Cologne-Dellbrück.