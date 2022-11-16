That morning the little girl had insisted so much on not going to school

Macie Semrau wanted to stay home that day. She really didn’t feel like going to school. As if it was a sign of fate. There in fact, a 6-year-old girl saves her father’s lifetogether with 4 year old brother at home with them. L’man had passed out in the basement of their home. And thanks to them he is alive.

On the morning of April 12th Macie Semrau she had decided she would not go to school. Kate Semray, her mother, had tried in every way to convince her, but in the end she had given in. And so the 6-year-old stayed at home with her 4-year-old brother and her father, Kyle Semrau.

The 37-year-old man works nights and woke up that morning feeling strangely unwell. He hadn’t paid enough attention to it and, when his wife left home, he was left alone with the children. Going down to the basement, however, he started yelling because something was wrong.

Macie Semrau and brother Caleb they immediately ran to him and found him unconscious. The 6-year-old daughter didn’t panic, she took her father’s iPhone and managed to get her pin, in between disturbances. She looked up the local police number on Safari and asked for help.

Caleb, meanwhile, tried to comfort his father. Rescuers soon arrived and took the man to Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire. Thanks to the intervention of the children, the man is saved.

6-year-old saves dad’s life: teach children how to behave in an emergency

Teach your kids emergency scenarios, teach them life events school may not cover, street smarts, and attention. Life is short, but mine has become longer thanks to Macie, my daughter. Much love to all!

These are the words of the man. While the local police added: