The daughter of golfer Hayden Springer has died at just 3 years old due to a genetic disease

It's been a difficult and painful month for Hayden Springer. The young golfer lost his 3-year-old daughter on December 13th. She died due to trisomy 18.

Trisomy 18 is one chromosomal genetic diseasecaused by an additional chromosome 18 that determines intellectual deficit and physical anomalies.

Four days after the terrible loss, Hayden Springer achieved a incredible success in golf. He won the card for the PGA Tour, that is, the right to play in the A series of world golf next year. This is a goal that he has worked hard for and that he did not expect to reach. A goal that certainly will not erase the pain of the loss of his 3-year-old daughter, but which gave him the strength to get back on his feet. Because that's not the only reason why, despite the mourning, he didn't give up on winning the prize.

He could have given up everything and closed himself in his suffering, but the golfer had a goal. Winning the PGA Tour to earn the money needed to finance the foundation who deals with studies on trisomy 18 and all children affected by the same condition as her daughter.

The doctors at the hospital had told the two parents that the little girl would not exceed one year of age. As happens in most cases. But their angel is survived for up to three yearsgiving them emotions and joys that will accompany them forever.

Sage, this is his name, underwent his first surgery just 4 months and it lasted a good 15 hours.

Sage was very joyful, she loved life. She inspired joy and lust for life in many people. Anyone who looked at her smiled and she smiled back.

His dad, Hayden Springer is a golf professional. His success came during the Pandemic and it wasn't easy at all. But he made his way and today the most important milestone arrived. Not only in sport, but also in life all those children who are suffering as happened to his Sage.