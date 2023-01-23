The team of napoli where the mexican militates Hirving Lozano It is in the eye of the hurricane. And it is that despite living a good moment in Serie A where they are the indisputable leaders and where everything indicates that they will be the rivals to beat for the title, talk has begun of a case of corruption.
According to information from the Italian media The Republicthe Chiné prosecutor will ask the Naples prosecutor for the documents of an investigation, which had begun some time ago for alleged irregularities by the manager Aurelio De Laurentiis.
What you want to investigate is the signing of the player Victor Osimhen, who in 2020 left the ranks of Lille in France to sign with the Italian squad. Some time ago this investigation had already been put on the table, so everything seems to indicate that the case will be reopened.
For now, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano and company are already preparing for what will be the next game, which will be on Sunday, January 29, when they receive a difficult visit from La Roma, in one of the most anticipated games of the week. .
The Naples adds 50 points and finds himself with the general leadership. His closest pursuer is Milan with 38 units.
