The current season is being one of the poorest for Hirving Lozano with Napoli. The Mexican lacks minutes with the team that leads Serie A, it is clear that the attack of the Neapolitan team is led by Osihmen and ‘Kvara’ who are several steps ahead of the former PSV player. However, ‘Chucky’ has not even been able to compete face to face with Mateo Politano signing a meager sum of minutes and records of really poor goals and assists.
Everything indicates that Lozano will leave the club, although it seems that this movement will not materialize in this winter market. However, in the following summer it will be inevitable, since both the player and Napoli seek to end their relationship, which has gone from more to much less and that is why the Serie A team would even already have probed who would be the replacement. of ‘Chucky’ Lozano within the squad for the following season.
Sources in Italy affirm that the relationship between Lozano and Napoli is extinguished and his replacement would come from English football, it is the Spanish Adama Traoré who is the player that the Neapolitans’ sports area likes the most to be the direct replacement for Hirving , hoping to have what it takes to recover the best version of the Wolverhampton player. For its part, everything indicates that the new team representing ‘Chucky’ wants to accommodate him within the Premier League and it is expected that in the summer there will be several clubs with open doors.
