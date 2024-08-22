Javier Aguirre’s third stint with El Tri will begin in a matter of days when the national team faces its counterparts from Canada and New Zealand in the United States in September, a FIFA break where the coach will make his first declaration of intent, that is, he will show what his line of work will be when it comes to calling up players, knowing that several players who were discarded last summer are expected to return, with one unexpected exception, ‘Chucky’ Lozano.
Sources close to the Mexican National Team confirm that the FMF people have sent the letters or permits to the clubs for the release of players for the first week of September and Javier Aguirre made the decision not to take Hirving Lozano to the next matches in Mexico, since the corresponding permission was not sent to PSV because the coach did not request it that way, and the ‘Basque’ team does not currently have the winger trained in Pachuca.
The reason why Lozano will not be considered by Aguirre in September is unknown. It is not clear whether the coach does not consider him to have the sporting level to return to Mexico or whether it simply has to do with the bad reputation that Hirving has acquired within the ranks of the national team as someone with “uncomfortable” attitudes for the majority of his teammates, since the player has made strong statements about the general level of most of the Tri’s players.
