He Napoli He beat Spezia 4-2 at the Diego Armando Maradona and got a ticket to the semifinals of the Italy Cup, where it will be measured in a round trip series against Atalanta. The goals: Koulibaly (taco), the Mexican Hirving lozano, Politano and Elmas.

The Mexican soccer player marked his twelfth goal of the season. The Aztec striker defined in a spectacular way and is confirmed as the total scorer of the Neapolitan team. At minute 20, the Chucky It was outlined only towards the rival goal with the Spezia defenders claiming out of place, however, Lozano started in the correct position and when he reached the big area he beat Titas Krapikas with a powerful shot.

Hirving’s score in the Italian Cup quarterfinals is special because this is his 100th goal at club level. The attacker scored 43 goals with Pachuca, 40 with PSV Holland and registers 17 annotations with Napoli.

The former Tuzos player showed in Italy his great ability to score with both legs and even with his head. Of the 12 shouts he has this season, Lozano scored nine with his right, two with his left leg and boasts a header. In the current Serie A campaign, Lozano is even with several players of the championship in the seventh position of the ranking of the best scorers with 9 goals while the first place is Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) with 15 goals.

Gattuso’s team was far superior. He went 4-0 up at halftime, but his players seemed to relax in the second half, leading to two goals in less than three minutes from the opposing team. The many of La Spezia They were marked by Gyasi at 70 ‘and Acampora at 72’. The team had Nahuel Estévez, former Estudiantes de La Plata, as the starter.

Politano gave the luxury, with an enormous technical gesture in a single movement: he stopped the ball, it was a subtle touch above the goalkeeper.

With this result, the Napoli will play his semifinal series against him Atalanta. The first leg will be in Bergamo on February 3 while the rematch in Naples, on February 10.

Although the schedules have yet to be confirmed, the other semifinal bracket already has its two teams. On the one hand the Juventus, which comes from thrashing Spal 4-0; on the other, the Inter by Lautaro Martínez, who beat Milan 2-1 in the derby.

Juventus – Inter, the other semi. Photo: AFP

The winners of each series will meet in the long-awaited final at the Olympic in Rome on May 19.