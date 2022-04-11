Napolés, Italy.- ‘Chucky’ Lozano!…is improving his soccer level in Serie A wearing the colors of Napoli, a club that saw different qualities than other professional players and two seasons ago decided to support him to go play in Italian soccer.

The Mexican, who acts as a winger, debuted in the Liga MX with the Tuzos del Pachuca in the 2013-14 campaign and from his first appearance in the maximum circuit he became a young promise and over the years his figure was seen by world series teams abroad.

The Dutch squad, PSV Eindhoven, became interested in the young man from the capital. so he presented the Tuzos with an offer of up to 15 million euros to sign the Pachuca youth squad, who said goodbye to Mexico in 2017 with a level of 44 goals with the blue and white shirt.

After two seasons, Hirving Lozano became a farmer after emigrating to the European continent and playing in the Eredivisie -The Netherlands Professional League-. His performance increased so quickly that he was about to emulate the same scoring figure that he obtained with Pachuca.

‘Chucky’ Lozano, playing for PSV, lived the experience of playing in a UEFA Champions League and had the luxury of scoring four goals to later close a figure of 40 goals, because in the 2018-19 period he said goodbye to the club when he signed with his now Napoli team that paid 42 million euros for him, being the most expensive signing in its history.

HOW MANY GOALS DOES LOZANO ADD WITH NAPOLI?

Hirving Lozano is completing three seasons as an ‘Azurri’ and to date has played 83 official matches in the Series, 26 in the Italian Cup, as well as 34 international matches, including the Europa League and UEFA Champions League, in all the tournaments already held at least one touchdown.

In Serie A, ‘Chucky’ Lozano has scored 19 goals, in the cup he has already scored 3 goals and between Europe and the UEFA Champions League he has accumulated 3 goals for 25 goals to total as a sky-blue player. In the current 2021-22 season of the Italian league he has 4 goals after 25 games played.