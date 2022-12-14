Hirving Lozano’s time within Napoli has been inconsistent, the Mexican has not contributed what the Neapolitan club expected of him, taking into account that he is the second most valuable signing in its entire history. Between injuries and casualties, ‘Chucky’ has been a more rotational than constant man within the title and although he has been a hero on some occasions, there are more times in which the fans have reproached him for his lack of weight within court.
Thus, on several occasions the name of Lozano has been linked to the market, since every six months the Mexican soccer player can “leave Napoli” and this time he is no exception. The international press affirms that the Italian team is already evaluating its sale, since Hirving’s contract ends in June 2024 and it seems that to date neither of the two parties is interested in renewing it, therefore, the Italians would rather sell you than lose you for free.
Now it is reported that in the event that Hirving is transferable this summer market, Klopp’s Liverpool could move chips for the Mexican end, since Lozano is to the taste of the German coach as well as the Premier League team and they know that his price will be It is on the decline, which would make its arrival affordable, without it being a priority. As the weeks go by, new suitors will surely emerge in the signing of the attacker trained in Pachuca.
