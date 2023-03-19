For weeks we have informed you in 90min that the future of Hirving Lozano would be outside of Napoli. The Italian club in complex financial situations has imposed a salary limit of no more than 2.5 million euros per year on the squad, with the Italians asking the Mexican winger to reduce his salary by almost half of what he receives at Today, a situation that is not to the taste of the one trained in Los Tuzos de Pachuca.
Valuing sports, it is a fact that both parties wanted to continue their path together, but this will be impossible since the economic issue there is a very large gap between the wishes of the club and the player. That being the case, Napoli is very clear that they must sell ‘Chucky’ this summer and that is why the team that today has everything to win Serie A has already put a price on the end of the Mexican National Team.
From Italy they report that the Neapolitan team hopes to earn a maximum of 35 million euros for the Mexican, in this way, to recover most of what they paid PSV at the time for the winger, a figure around 45 million euros. euro. The Neapolitans understand that the age of the national player today decreases his market value, which is why they cannot get the same as they invested at the time. Everything indicates that Hirving’s future has to be within the Premier League.
#Hirving #Lozano #price
Leave a Reply