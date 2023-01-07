Naples, Italy.- Once again the Premier League is keeping an eye on Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano as he is in the interest of two teams that are at the top of the 2022-23 season, we are talking about Arsenal, leader of the competition, and, Newcastle United, third in the campaign.

According to the English media, the future of the Mexican would continue in the English League for being wanted by the historic clubs in this winter transfer window, as happened with Liverpool FC at the time, but with the ‘Reds’ nothing transcendental happened.

The Napoli footballer, a Serie A team, could take his bags and go to England if there is any formal proposal at the ‘Azurri’s table, since his participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup rumored that he would see his last moments as a player sky blue.

For now, the performance of ‘Chucky’ Lozano will speak for itself to become one of the most interesting European prospects in this transfer market, since Arsenal has as its first option the Ukrainian from Shakhtar Donetsk, Mykhaylo Muddryk, according to the latest reports.

While Newcastle United continues to investigate some possibilities in the old continent to shore up the team, mainly because this 2022-23 season is one of the biggest surprises and of course Hirving Lozano would have to convince as soon as possible to reinforce the attack and aspire to qualify in UEFA Champions League.

Due to his performance in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano denotes how his figure in the market is devalued. According to the Transfermarkt site, the Aztec letter is valued at 28 million euros, in other words, 12 million euros less what it was worth in past years when Napoli signed.