Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Press Split

Deer at the Christmas market makes a majestic appearance and nibbles on apples. © Screenshot Facebook/ Mercato Cortina d'Ampezzo

A deer strolled between the stalls at a market. Customers go crazy for a photo with the animal.

Cortina D'Ampezzo – It looks like something out of a fairytale film. A deer walks fearlessly through the market in Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites (Italy). Without fear, the majestic specimen looks around between the stands and mingles with the buyers.

Hirsch helps himself at the market – visitors pull out cell phones

The red deer – apparently “middle-aged” according to an expert – moves without fear. In various photos and videos you can see him looking for food, nibbling here and there and picking up one or two pets.

The Mercato Cortina d'Ampezzo shared footage of these moments on its Facebook page. The unusual customer almost seems to enjoy his appearance in the “limelight” and the hype. The presence of people doesn't frighten him. Their laughter also leaves the ungulate cold.

Deer strolls into the market – video goes viral

“Deer goes to the market and buys: the video goes viral,” headlines the Italian news portal Today.it. The animal pre-Christmas visit is also a topic in the local media.

It is not the first case reported leggo.it. In the past, a deer would easily enter a stable and share hay and warmth with cows, donkeys and chickens. At that time it was a deer that, according to legend, had been raised by residents in the village of Belluno. He was considered the mascot, strolling around the terraces and even slipping into houses.

Residents report that getting him out of the apartment was difficult today.it. Because his antlers were huge. Anyone who met “Otto” on the street gave him food. The love for the deer was great. The sadness is even more so. In October, a hunter shot the animal. Not a crime according to the hunting law in force and the hunting calendar in the Veneto region.

The deer from the market disappeared back into the “height” unscathed after his visit. It remains to be seen whether he seeks to be close to people like “Otto” and whether the market is part of his territory. However, there will be no market in the community on December 26th and 29th, 2023 and January 2nd, 2024, as can be found on the Facebook page.

Hunters made a gruesome discovery in Tyrol. Two deer carcasses lay in the forest without heads. (ml)