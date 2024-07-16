J-POP Manga announces that Hiroyuki Eto will be among the guests of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2024to be held from 22nd to 24th November. The author of the much-loved Guru Guru – The Round of Magic will be present for all the days of the Milan fair, with events dedicated to him and book signing sessions where he will meet his fans.

Let’s discover all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga Announces Hiroyuki Etō at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2024

The author of the cult Guru Guru – The Magic Roundabout will be among the guests at the fair dedicated to comics and video games

For those who can’t wait to relive the adventures of the Brave Warrior Nike and the little witch Kukuri or don’t miss the chance to throw themselves into a crazy kita kita dance, J-POP Manga has a special announcement to make!

The publishing house, in collaboration with Milan Games Week & Cartoomicsreveals that from 22nd to 24th November none other than Sensei will be among the guests at the fair Hiroyuki Etoauthor of the cult manga Guru Guru – The Round of Magic.

The fantasy series, a brilliant parody of Japanese RPG video games and very famous in Italy thanks to the animated adaptation that made entire generations dream, is now available again in September in a new edition license plate J-POP Manga which presents a renewed graphic design and also includes the volumes so far totally unpublished in our country.

On the occasion of the launch of this new edition that will allow Italian readers to discover the final chapters of the story for the first time, fans will have the unique opportunity to meet the creator of the hilarious world of Guru Guru in person!

Hiroyuki Eto he’ll be there everyday Of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics and will meet the readers during dedicated events And signing session.

Over the next few months, J-POP Manga will be communicating further details regarding the rules and times of the signing.