G7 leaders laid wreaths and paid tribute to the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima before the start of their first plenary session in the western Japanese city. Led by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the leaders observed a moment of silence in front of the cenotaph of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. After a tour of the park, the leaders gathered to participate in a tree planting ceremony. The G7 countries – the United States, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France, Canada and Italy – are ready to use the summit to announce tougher sanctions on Russia and discuss strategy on a conflict that has lasted more than a year and shows no signs of loosening.



02:18