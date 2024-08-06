Hiroshima Mayor Matsui Recalls Gorbachev’s Nuclear Weapons Remarks at Memorial Ceremony

A ceremony to commemorate the victims of the atomic bombing that took place 79 years ago was held in Hiroshima Peace Park. During his speech, the mayor of the Japanese city, Kazumi Matsui, remembered the first president of the USSR and praised him for his position on nuclear disarmament.

Matsui quoted Mikhail Gorbachev’s words about the need for peace, the renunciation of the arms race, and nuclear disarmament. He recalled that through dialogue, Gorbachev and former US President Ronald Reagan “put an end to the Cold War and signed the Soviet-American Treaty on the Elimination of Arms.”

In 2024, representatives of 109 countries were invited to the memorial ceremony. Representatives of Russia and Belarus were not invited to the ceremony for the second year in a row.

Japanese PM fails to mention US in Hiroshima speech

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida did not mention the United States in his speech as the country that bombed Hiroshima in 1945. The politician said that the city was then “turned into ashes” and the people were “robbed of their dreams and a happy future.”

I mourn the victims and offer my condolences to those who are still suffering from the aftermath. The horrors and suffering that Hiroshima and Nagasaki endured 79 years ago must never be repeated. Fumio Kishida Prime Minister of Japan

Matsui also did not name the country responsible for the bombing. It is noted that Japanese officials usually do not indicate in their public statements that it was the United States that attacked Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In past years, Japanese prime ministers and mayors of the two cities also did not directly speak about the involvement of the United States in the bombings at memorial ceremonies marking the anniversaries.

Kishida repeated the version about the threat of nuclear weapons from Russia

At the memorial ceremony Kishida again presented a version according to which Russia allegedly threatens the world with the use of nuclear weapons. According to him, because of this, the situation with nuclear disarmament “is becoming increasingly complicated.”

The politician promised that Japan, as the only country in the world to suffer from an atomic bombing, would continue to do everything possible to “achieve a world without nuclear weapons.” He said that Tokyo intends to play the role of a bridge in the dialogue between nuclear and non-nuclear countries.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for not threatening to use nuclear weapons. The head of state noted that Moscow is constantly being accused of waving a “nuclear baton,” but this is not true. The Russian leader also recalled that the United States is the only country that has used nuclear weapons.