Between Friday (19) and Sunday (21), Hiroshima, Japan, will host this year’s G7 summit, and the meeting between the heads of state of the most industrialized countries in the world will be marked by debates and declarations on the main issues from the international sphere today: war in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, trade and geopolitical disputes with China, climate change.

The choice of one of the only two cities in history to be victims of nuclear attacks is symbolic: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, one of Hiroshima’s representatives in the country’s Parliament, wants the G7 summit to also address efforts to contain the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

“The G7 firmly rejects any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or by the threat or use of nuclear weapons and upholds an international order based on the rule of law. I will lead the discussion as chair [temporário do G7] and I will demonstrate to the world the strong determination of the G7 with historical significance”, said the Japanese premier, in a message in which he commented on the themes of this weekend’s summit.

Leading an action against the proliferation of nuclear weapons will not be an easy task, as the world is experiencing the worst threat of the use of this type of weapon since the end of the Cold War.

Russia is responsible for much of these tensions. In February, Moscow announced its withdrawal from the Novo Start agreement, which limited the number of strategic nuclear weapons in the country and the United States until 2026, with a maximum of 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 ballistic systems.

Then, in March, President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, a neighboring country whose dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, is an ally of the Kremlin. The transfer must take place from July 1, when Russia must complete the construction of a storage facility for these weapons on Belarusian territory.

Belarus shares borders with three NATO countries, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, and also with Ukraine, invaded by Russia in February last year. It will be the first time Russia has deployed nuclear weapons outside the country since the 1990s.

Since the war in Ukraine began, Putin and other members of the Kremlin have made several threats to use nuclear weapons.

To make matters worse, other Western adversaries are moving in this direction. China is increasing its nuclear arsenal, North Korea has intensified its tests of ballistic missiles, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and Iran continues with its program in the area.

In this scenario, starting a dialogue for denuclearization is already a great challenge for the Japanese premier.

“Kishida needs to fulfill Japan’s long-held desire to demonstrate the power of diplomacy to secure peace. As from Hiroshima

[nasceu em Tóquio, mas vem de uma família de políticos da cidade do sul do

Japão], Kishida will also speak for the only victims of nuclear bombing in the world. As painful as it is, he needs to tell the story of Japan’s unparalleled losses so that others around the world never have to suffer something similar,” wrote Sheila Smith, an Asia-Pacific studies specialist at the US think tank Council of Foreign Affairs (CFR), in a recent article.

low hopes

However, in a statement released in April after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Nagano, Japan, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), made up of NGOs from around the world, highlighted the “empty” pronouncements of the foreign ministers on the subject and pointed out that the heads of state will have to do more in Hiroshima.

ICAN highlighted the group’s “responsibility” for calling for global denuclearization, as it is made up of three states with nuclear weapons (France, the United Kingdom and the United States), two that harbor weapons of the type in their territories (Italy and Germany) and others two (Canada and Japan) that depend on nuclear weapons for their security policies – in a reference to the concept of “nuclear umbrella”, whereby a country without this type of weapons is guaranteed protection from another that possesses them (Canadians are part of NATO, while Japanese are US security partners).

“Ministers stressed [no encontro de abril] the current complicated security environment and criticized Russia’s nuclear rhetoric, its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus, and China’s developing nuclear arsenal.

“But they refused to recognize as their own nuclear weapons policies, including the deployment of US nuclear weapons. [em outros países]the modernization of its arsenals and the threat of using these weapons, implicit in its nuclear doctrines, also compromise global security”, criticized the organization.

In an article for the CNN website, Paul Sracic, an adjunct fellow at the Hudson Institute and professor of politics and international relations at Youngstown State University, noted that this movement toward increased nuclear threats gives little hope that any meaningful discussion or action will take place. exit the dome in Hiroshima.

“Perhaps the most we can hope for, as G7 leaders walk through the ruins of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, is the start of a conversation about how we can reverse this path before it’s too late,” he said.