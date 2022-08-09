One of the anime series that has been enjoyed the most in the world is that of hunter x hunterspecifically in its remake version of 2011, and this is due to its great iconic characters alongside their voice actors. And precisely, today is a sad day for this industry in Japansince it was revealed that Hiroshi OtakeHe has passed away at the age of 90.

the character that otake performed in the play was Zeno Zoldyckthis is the grandfather of one of the protagonists, Killua Zoldycktaking on a little more prominence during the arc of the Chimera Ants. The producer who worked with him, 81 produceswas the one who gave the notification regarding the death of the actor, stating that the cause was acute heart failure.

Here the text that the company shared to the public:

Our actor Hiroshi Otake passed away on August 1, 2022 due to acute heart failure at the age of 90. Also, regarding the funeral ceremony, it was completed without delay by family members only on August 8. We would like to ask for your understanding. We would like to express our sincere thanks for his kindness during his lifetime.

otake in 2015 was honored at the ninth annual awards Seiyu with a lifetime achievement for his work in the anime medium. The actor took a short break from the world of anime in 1991although he would return shortly after nineteen ninety five to help bring some of his biggest roles to life.

