One of the veteran creators of the RPG is the lord hironobu sakaguchiwho is credited with renowned franchises such as final fantasy and the delivery of Wii, The Last Story. For several months it was mentioned that he would be retiring in the 2023but it seems that this is a bit far from true, since he is currently working on a new big project.

This was revealed by the creator himself through an interview with the Famitsu weekly magazine, in which he declares that he is close to leaving the industry, but suddenly he wanted to continue his work on video game concepts.

Here his comment:

I was thinking of retiring, but ended up trying to work one more time… Although the title hasn’t been revealed, I have started writing a scenario for a new game. It will be a dark fantasy.

It is worth commenting that his last title in life was going to be fantasizea JRPG that came exclusively to platforms of Manzanaspecifically at the service of Arcadiansomething similar to GamePass. And although it was proposed as something simpler, for many of his followers it has seemed like a job like no other.

Via: Famitsu

Editor’s note: It’s good to know that this veteran creator is still in the games, hopefully it’s not his last work, after all with Yuji Horii, he is one of the last great exponents of Japanese RPG.