The creator of the Final Fantasy saga, comments in an interview with VGC, who prefers to spend his next few years developing new adventures. “To be honest, there are no plans for any remakes or remasters at this time. The amount of effort and resources required for a remake is about the same as creating a completely new game. “

“Forever I am attracted to the idea of ​​continuing to tell new stories and build new worlds«. Hironobu Sakaguchi created the Mistwalker studio, in part thanks to funding from Microsoft to create the Xbox 360 exclusive JRPGs: Blue Dragon (2006) and Lost Odyssey (2007). In recent years they have focused on the development of mobile titles.

When asked if he would like to work with Xbox again in the future, Sakaguchi replied: “To be really honest with you, I haven’t thought much about the next steps for the company or where we want to go, plus I think I’ll take a vacation to whatever it takes. that we do next. So we’ll see what the future holds.

During the interview, the 58-year-old founder of Mistwalker, who has worked on legendary role-playing games such as Chrono Trigger or Kingdom Hearts (at that time he produced almost all “Squaresoft” titles), dropped that he could retire after completing the development of the Fantasian game. “I think it could be my last project, and that has been on my mind while creating this title.”

We do not know what Mistwalker will bring us in the future, but the long-awaited remakes or remasters of the cult titles Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon do not seem to be carried out, although you never know. Likewise, always we will be able to replay them thanks to the backward compatibility with Xbox One and Xbox Series.