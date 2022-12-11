The online debut of the VTuber are now on the agenda, and leaving aside the big ones offered by various companies, there are many internet users who have succumbed to the charm of these virtual mascots and have decided to create their own personalized one that can be used for videos, live streaming and much more. But if a good 99% of these see a young person as a “soul”, 1% is represented by Hirokoone VTuber which has recently presented itself to the world, immediately revealing an important detail: “some of you young people may think I modified my voice to sound like this, but I’m 85“.

But what led to Hiroko’s debut? As she explains in the video, it was a nephew who advised her on this particular path to take, telling her that in this way she could try what she didn’t have available during her adolescence.

In his videos, at least the ones shared at the moment, Hiroko seems to try his hand at talking and telling anecdotes in an amusing way, focusing particularly on the question of money, an element that seems to be often present in his thoughts.

Did you ever think you’d see a hilarious 85-year-old fill her free time as VTuber?

Source: SoraNews24