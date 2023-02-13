The scene was shown in the advance of the chapter 155 from “At the bottom there is room”. whatHiro will kill Mike because of his feelings towards Macarena?

There’s a big problem coming up “At the bottom there is room”! In the preview of chapter 155 of the America TV series, it can be seen how Hiro is carrying out a kind of secret Japanese ritual, in which he seems to throw a terrible curse against Mike. But how will he do this? Nobody counts on the fact that the Maldini-Montalbán butler has nothing less than a small foam doll in the shape of the face of the ‘backward Gringo’ on top. The result could be catastrophic, just like what happened with Macarena in season 9.

As fans remember, Hiro is completely in love with Maca, the woman he works for. Also, after witnessing that Mike ‘delayed’ Joel when he was with Fernanda and her subsequent infidelity, the Japanese servant will not want her employer to suffer the same fate. In such a way, his actions could be disastrous.