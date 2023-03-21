embarrassing accident in “At the bottom there is room”! Hiro accidentally took Diego’s viagra and ended up unwell, so he couldn’t cook lunch for the Maldini-Montalbans. The scene in the América TV series was like this: Francesca sent him to examine one of the pills that her husband hides, since she believes that she has a rare deadly disease and that she is taking a secret treatment. Of course, the japanese chef mistake it cost him the day and he ended up sore in the shower.

“Spring is coming, what a roche, what a roche!”Hiro yelled as he felt the immediate effects of the famous ‘little blue pill’ that he swallowed when he thought it was a paracetamol which he had set aside on the table for a headache he was having at the time. Finally, July had to save the day and finished making lunch for the family.