Star Comics and the organization of Lucca Comics & Games 2023 announce a special guest from Japan. This is the famous mangaka Hiro Mashimaauthor of Fairy Tail, Edens Zero And Ravefor the first time in Italy.

This year’s edition of the most important comic fair in Italy will be held from 1 to 4 November, and in these days it will be possible to meet the author through a series of appointments and signature copies. For the occasion, a new edition of Mashima’s debut manga will be launched, Rave – The Groove Adventure, also in a limited edition variant cover version. Further details are available below.

HIRO MASHIMA FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ITALY, AMONG THE GUESTS OF LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023

During a live broadcast from the headquarters of the Tuscan festival, the presence of the Maestro, author of best sellers such as Fairy Tail, Rave – The Groove Adventure and Edens Zero, was announced.

Lucca, 19 July 2023 – With an unedited live on the Instagram profile of Lucca Comics & Gamesbroadcast live today from the Corso Garibaldi headquarters, the community event and the publishing house Star Comics announced together the participation of an exceptional guest: the mangaka Hiro Mashima will be in Italy for the first time, in Lucca, from 1st to 4th Novemberto meet fans in a series of appointments and signings.

Numerous editorial innovations announced by the publisher in view of the visit of the great Maestro to Italy.

Rave – The Groove Adventure, Mashima’s debut manga published by Star Comics starting from April 2004, will be available in a new edition, the first number of which will also be distributed in a limited edition variant cover edition. And on the subject of variant covers, they will also be provided for the first volumes of Hiro Mashima’s most famous series, Fairy Tail, and the more recent one, Edens Zero. Of the latter Star Comics will also offer a Starter Pack containing volumes 1 to 4, perfect for those who do not yet know this exciting science fiction epic. Last but not least, Star Comics will publish the self-contained volume Mashima Hero’s, a crackling crossover that combines the most beloved characters of its three main series in a single adventure: Rave, Fairy Tail and Edens Zero.

A LOOK AT THE CAREER OF SENSEI HIRO MASHIMA

Born in Nagano prefecture on May 3, 1977, in 1998 Hiro Mashima won the sixtieth edition of the award for debut authors of Weekly Shonen Magazine, the historical and prestigious magazine of the publisher Kodansha, with the work Magician. He then made his debut in FRESH Magazine with the one-shot Bad Boys Song.

At the age of 21 he embarked on his first serialization with Rave – The Groove Adventure, published in Weekly Shonen Magazine from 1998 to 2005. He hit the target right away: Rave became a great success, inspiring an animated series, video games and various merchandising, and making the the fame and consideration of the author.

Mashima gets the definitive consecration with his second serialization, Fairy Tail, also made for Weekly Shonen Magazine from 2006 to 2017. Fairy Tail becomes one of the magazine’s best sellers ever, as well as one of the most iconic manga of the 2000s, surpassing the 72 million total sales worldwide. It is in this period that the author completes his evolutionary path, developing a soft, pop, immediate and strongly characteristic graphic style. He is currently working on the sci-fi battle-action Edens Zero, which began in 2018 and is currently in its twenty-sixth volume. Successful animated series and various transmedia products have been drawn from all of his main works.

Hiro Mashima is also active in video game design, and has created a manga miniseries based on the hugely popular Monster Hunter franchise, Monster Hunter Orage.

The publisher Kodansha recently announced that the Master will soon begin its fourth serialization, simultaneously with Edens Zero: Dead Rock, for the monthly magazine Monthly Shonen Magazine.

Fairy Tail was awarded Best Shonen Manga at the 2009 Kodansha Manga Awards.

Mashima was also awarded the International Spotlight Award at the 2017 Harvey Awards, and the Fauve Special Award at the 2018 Angoulême festival, where an exhibition and numerous events were also dedicated to him.

In July 2021 he met the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron during the latter’s visit to Japan, who shared the meeting on his social networks.