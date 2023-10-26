Star Comics reveals all the details on the participation of Hiro Mashima to Lucca Comics & Games 2023to be held from November 1st to 4th. In fact, as previously anticipated, the author will be among the guests of this new edition of the Tuscan fair, and for the occasion the publishing house has organized a series of initiatives dedicated to him.

Not only will it be possible to purchase the first volume of the new edition of Rave – The Groove Adventureboth in regular edition and with a special limited edition Variant coverbut the first volume of will also be available for purchase FAIRY TAIL is that of EDENS ZERO, both also available with Variant cover. For this last work it will also be available a Starter Pack that includes the first four volumes.

But it didn’t end here. The event will also celebrate the debut in Italy of Mashima’s Hero, a cross-over work that combines the three narrative universes created by the master. Furthermore, there will be copy-signing sessions, a panel entirely dedicated to his career as a mangaka and even a special event in which we will be able to see the master draw live.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

MASTER HIRO MASHIMA CELEBRATES HIS CREATIVE ODYSSEY AT LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023 The author will arrive in Italy for the first time, guest of Star Comics during the days of the event: among the many editorial news, the unmissable Mashima Hero's, the crossover of the sensei's three most famous universes, coming out on October 31st Perugia, 26 October 2023 – From the fervent heart of Magnolia, where the guild Fairy Tail shines as a bastion of hope and brotherhood, to the boundless lands of Garage Island, where Haru sets off on an adventure to find all the fragments of the sacred stone Rave and change the fate of the world, to the limits of outer space, where Shiki and his companions Edens Zero they navigate between stars and adventures: that's how Hiro Mashima guides his readers through a vast creative universe made of pure action and profound emotion. His art has managed to capture the very essence of adventure and human connections, enchanting fans around the world. He is a very active manga artist who is currently carrying out three works at the same time. 25 years after his debut, he is establishing the great record among Japanese cartoonists of never having interrupted the serialization of his works with periods of pause. From the October 31st even Italian fans will be able to discover how his most beloved characters interact with each other thanks to Mashima Hero's, the brilliant crossovers written and illustrated by the sensei himself and published by Star Comics. A unique opportunity brought by the master Mashima for the first time in Italy, special guest to Lucca Comics & Games 2023 and protagonist of events And signs copies scheduled from 1st to the November 4. Mashima Hero's it is an epic conjunction between the three most famous universes by the author: Fairy Tail, Rave – The Groove Adventure And Edens Zero. History, unpublished in Italy, it is a more unique than rare opportunity to enjoy the explosion of laughter and emotions that Mashima expertly manages to narrate thanks to his unique graphic style, immediately recognizable and deeply evocative. Haru, Natsu, Shiki and their respective companions will find themselves on True Island fighting against an enemy who uses Oasis, a magical stone that materializes what the imagination creates, for evil purposes. Mashima Hero's is not only an action epic, but also a true homage to the mangaka's narrative ingenuity, stylistic signature and profound passion. It will be a truly unforgettable experience for all his fans, who will be able to retrace the most important steps in Hiro Mashima's history also thanks to the many editorial news that Star Comics dedication to the master. Starting with one renewed edition Of Rave – The Groove Adventure, the first work that immediately catapulted the mangaka into the spotlight: true fans won't be able to miss it Limited edition variant cover of the first issue of the series. And not only that, at the Star Comics stand (Piazzale Vittorio Emanuele) will also be available variant cover of the first volume of Fairy Tail, one of the most iconic manga of the 2000s which boasts a sales record of over 72 million copies. Finally, for the most recent series, Edens Zero, one variant cover of the number 1 and one Starter Packs perfect for new readers with the first four volumes, ideal for immersing yourself in the sensei's latest sci-fi tour de force. The three new variant cover editions of volumes 1 they make up one big illustration, designed by sensei Mashima specifically for Italy. The copy signing sessions with Hiro Mashima are scheduled from November 1st to 4th in Star Comics Square: to participate, the many fans will only have to follow all the instructions on the official website Starcomics. The teacher he will draw an exclusive sketch and sign an autograph on a specially provided shikishi. The event not to be missed, however, is scheduled for Friday 3 from 3.00pm to 4.00pm to the Giglio Theatre. Here Mashima will lead the audience in a fascinating journey through the folds of his extraordinary artistic career, revealing the secrets and inspirations behind his memorable works. And that's not all: Saturday 4 November, from 10:00 to 10:45 L'San Francesco Auditorium it will become the stage where lovers of the ninth art will have the privilege of admiring, almost as if in a ritual, the sensei's hands transforming an idea into art on the graphics tablet, giving life to wonderful illustrations. The highlight comes in the last 15 minutes, when Mashima will dedicate himself to the creation of three precious shikishi which will then be given away to three very lucky fans chosen by the maestro.

