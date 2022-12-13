The war continues on “At the bottom there is room”. After Francesca Maldini and Diego Montalbán got drunk and challenged the Gonzales family to a talent competition, the Lomas have finally witnessed the early stages of this fight between the neighbors. Although they were very even in points, it was the turn of the beer challenge; that is, whoever drinks the most without getting drunk wins.

As expected, the exponents in this case were ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’. Who dared to think that he could defeat them? It was the noble Hiro who did it, as he was confident that his high resistance to sake (traditional Japanese drink) could help him.

“AFHS”: Hiro passed the drinks

While the microbus drivers were like fish in water, Hiro could only drink a bottle of ‘chela’ before falling into a muggy drunken state. He not only started acting out of control, but he was about to vomit on ‘Tito’.

The Japanese butler could no longer support himself, so he was helped by Peter to return to the Maldini house to recover from the drunkenness. However, when they got to the kitchen, Hiro couldn’t help but tell his friend that he couldn’t get Macarena out of his head, but he did it by shouting.

The popular ‘Pipo’ had no better idea than to put an orange in the mouth of the Japanese, to then tie his hands and feet and lock him in one of the rooms of the place.

