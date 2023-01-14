Diego Montalbán may be one of the cruelest characters in “At the bottom there is room”, but if the América TV series has shown us anything, it is that it can also be just as prankster. Thus, the prestigious chef did his thing on April Fool’s Day, but he did not expect that his own family, with Francesca’s authorization and Hiro’s complicity, was going to return the joke through a cruel plan.

It all started with Macarena and Joel, who confessed to Diego that they would be parents together. Later, Francesca worried him by telling him that Francesca’s could be closed down because of her antics in the kitchen. And it all ended with the cruelest thing: Hiro burned the precious doll that Cristóbal gave him as a gift.