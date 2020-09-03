For many, the first day during the first shift begins with warnings vis-à-vis compliance with health rules. Face to HRD, young people at the baccalaureate level + 2 or bac + 5, but for all, the health situation amplifies the stress of the first steps. “It feels weird to start like this“, confides one of them, while another underlines the difficulty of making a place for oneself in a company, when social codes are upset: “We don’t use our hands to say hello, we communicate with our eyes“. To join the company, they had an interview in videoconference. Recruitment 100% digital: management adapts to a specific time, which requires agility from employers.

750,000 young people are entering the labor market right now. A discovery of the business world, well particular because sometimes it is not even possible to actually set foot there. Headsets and computers are provided by employers: young people are starting out alone and working from home. A sometimes difficult entry for young employees who find themselves facing themselves, far from office life. Indeed, in the midst of the covid, few young people have the chance to be hired. Unlike young graduates from previous years, no fixed-term contract or permanent contract in prospect at the end of their studies. An unprecedented situation, twice as many students will even continue their studies to delay their arrival on the labor market.