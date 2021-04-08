The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources is preparing, during the coming period, to launch the second phase of the virtual assistant project for the Authority’s customers, “Hamad”, available on its website, which is an instant conversation window developed by the authority by making use of technological technologies in this field, with the aim of providing an interactive channel for communication with Customers, and provide technical support and advice to them about a number of the Authority’s services and systems by adapting advanced technologies to serve the work.

The authority stated that the most prominent advantages of the authority’s virtual assistant is to respond to all customer inquiries, on its own, regarding some of the authority’s services, such as “training services, human resources systems, legal advice, and technical support”, via a dedicated chat window.

She emphasized that after the update is completed, federal government employees will be able, through Hamad, to submit leave and permission requests, messages to whom it may concern, view the latest news of the authority and its activities agenda, review the profile data, work contract, and attendance record.





