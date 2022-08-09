Hiring, 15 pages to fill out for employers

The world of work in a few days he will have to deal with the entry into force of the so-called transparency decree. From the August 13 – reads the Messenger – will in fact be required to inform explicitly new employees, in written formon detail of the working conditions, including data and elements that were previously referred to with the reference to collective agreements. In addition also i workers in business may request the same informationwhich companies (but also public employers or families, given that the rule also applies to domestic work) will have to provide within 60 days. Trade associations, accountants and consultants are looking to to convince the executive to predict a postponement.

The president of the National Council of the Order of labor consultantsMarina Calderone, – continues Il Messaggero – has sent a new letter to the Minister of Labor Orlandoasking for a postponement or at least one moratorium compared to sanctions (which can reach 1,500 euros for each employee). Article 10 provides that the worker after six months of business with an employer may apply to be assigned to a form of work “with conditions more predictable, safe And stable“, if available.

Subscribe to the newsletter

