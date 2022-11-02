THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 10:14



Black Friday will generate around 1,220 hires this year in the Region of Murcia, 14.1% less than in the 2021 campaign, when 1,420 were signed, according to a study by the human resources company Randstad. This decline is 2.4 points lower than the national average, which will fall by 17.3%. The volume of contracts to be signed in the autonomy will account for 1.2% of the country’s total.

These dates have become consumer milestones in recent years due to their offers and promotions, for which many companies are forced to increase their hiring. To carry out these forecasts, Randstad has taken into account the trade and logistics and transport sectors, directly related to the increase in consumption during this period.

In the country as a whole, the company estimates that Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday will generate around 33,380 contracts, well below the 40,380 signatures that were signed in 2021. «The rise in energy prices, inflation and the difficult international context are to blame for the moderation in hiring forecasts”, concludes Valentín Bote, director of Randstad Research.

Declines in logistics and trade



64% of contracts will be in logistics, which will again be the leading sector. For its part, 36% of the signatures will take place in commerce. On the other hand, both sectors will see their hiring decrease in a practically similar way compared to last year. In the case of logistics, the drop will be 17.7%, while for trade the drop will be 16.6%. Specifically, contracting in logistics will mean 21,359 signatures this year, while trade will register 12,020 headings.

“Although we expect contracting to drop this year due to the currently existing scenario of uncertainty, these data are good news, as they will once again indicate the great state of form in the logistics sector, the consolidation of electronic commerce in our country and will mark the prelude to a Christmas campaign that could be very positive,” says Bote.