The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources reported that more than 7,600 employees in ministries, federal agencies and local governments from various emirates of the country benefited from the annual “Maaref” forum for training and development last year, which was titled “The Digital Transformation Towards Education and Training.”

The authority stated that the forum included the holding of 144 free virtual training programs and workshops, which lasted from May to November 2020, for more than 200 training hours, indicating that some workshops were broadcast through the e-learning portal of the Federal Government “Al Mawred”, which was launched by the authority late The year 2019 was an ideal training platform for government employees, while other workshops were broadcast through various virtual communication applications and platforms, such as (Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and Zoom).





