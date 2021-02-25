According to the National Self-Employment Platform affiliated to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the number of skilled citizens ready to receive and implement entrepreneurial projects for government and private agencies reached 4,539, according to the National Self-Employment Platform of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, while the number of employers that present their projects on the platform reached 193 entities affiliated with the government and private sectors.

In detail, the official website of the self-employment platform of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation recorded an increase in the number of national cadres that had completed their registration with the platform, approaching 600 young citizens, with the beginning of this year, bringing the total number of cadres registered with the platform, since its launch in March 2020 So far, to 4,597 citizens with skills and independents, compared to 4,025 citizens at the end of last year.

The number of people with ready-to-work expertise registered with the platform increased during the past two months from 813 to 4,539 ready-to-work citizens of both genders. These cadres were distributed into six professional sectors according to their desires, including digital, administrative and professional services, content preparation, marketing, design. And graphics, photography and montage ».

The number of employers registered with the “self-employment” platform to request the services of skilled national cadres, and to conclude business deals with them, also increased during the past two months, from 174 to 193 employers in the public and private sectors, and the number of projects proposed by government employers also increased. Especially on the platform, from 49 to 51 projects, with the aim of contracting with national cadres, including “preparing promotional videos, designing leaflets that include information on business entities, translating audio clips or printed brochures, audio commentary on pictorial materials, and marketing services.”

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the national platform for self-employment is the first interactive platform of the ministry that aims to invest national skills and competencies to participate in managing projects of government and private agencies, pointing out that it is a link between skill-holders and government and private agencies, by displaying talent and linking it to the projects submitted According to the approved classifications, which would contribute to supporting small and medium enterprises, and strengthening the strategic partnership with government and private institutions and agencies.

The Ministry called on national cadres with skills and independent work to register with the platform and obtain a license from the ministry, in order for them to conclude business deals with government, semi-government and private agencies, to increase their income by carrying out vital work and tasks, noting that there are three conditions for registration, which are: The applicant must be a citizen of the country, be at least 21 years old, and possess a skill or talent in the field of business.

According to the ministry, a citizen can submit job offers on the platform as soon as he registers and prepares his own page, and adds the services that he can provide according to the project, with the possibility of adding more than one field of work on his page, and submitting more than one offer.

She explained that “self-employment” differs from traditional work and entrepreneurship, as it depends on a person working for himself and not for the benefit of a particular entity or institution, and it includes three types: entrepreneurship, independent work, and small, medium and micro enterprises.

Free training

The national self-employment platform provides free online training to the citizen during the first month of joining, and is a condition for continuing membership, provided that the training includes four axes: “Time management, personal marketing, how to become a successful independent, and developing technical skills.”

