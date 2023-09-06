A movie story occurred in California, United States; A woman was accused and arrested after hiring a hitman to kill her husband for two million dollars while they were in divorce proceedings.

The woman came under suspicion for planning her husband’s murder after he tried to burn down a $5 million mansion in an exclusive San Diego neighborhood.

The story of this woman began on July 2, when after setting fire to the mansion they discovered that she had three weapons and ammunition, that day she was temporarily detained, but was released after no criminal records were found.

Days later, on July 11, the woman filed for divorce from her husband in the California courts and the Police turned on the alerts again after a rumor that this woman was looking for a hit man.

Almost immediately, the authorities infiltrated a policeman as a hitman and on August 2 the woman had contact with the alleged murderer in a cafeteria. There she unknowingly gave vital information to the authorities.

“She provided detailed information about how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed of. Remley brought three additional firearms and money for the down payment for the murder,” police said in a news release.

According to the documents obtained by ‘CBS 8’, the woman and the man were identified as Tatyana and Mark, and they had been together since March 2011. Before the divorce, the woman asked her husband $15,000 a month in spousal support.

It was also revealed that the couple had several luxurious mansions in the United States and a car collection valued at 1 million dollars.

They spent more than $50,000 a month and had bodyguards, personal assistants and drivers and often went on luxury cruise ships. “Some nights, the parties would spend $30,000 in a single night,” court documents indicate.

In other documents it is recorded that the woman managed to denounce her partner for violence on two occasions, since he would have put a gun to her head and chased her with a knife.

