J-POP Manga has released all the details on the arrival in Italy of Hirayasumi, new slice of life work by Keigo Shinzo. The first volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from October 24th at the introductory price of €7.50. Attached to the volume, but only with the first edition, we will receive as a gift an exclusive Shikishi created by the author for Italy. The work will be released at bimonthly.

The new surprising slice of life series by Keigo Shinzo after the great success of Randagi

“Do you really want to continue living forever as it happens? Don’t you want to get married? Have a serious job?”

Milan, 18 October 2023. Hiroto Ikuta is 29 years old and a “freeter”, one of those young people who after studying look for temporary and short-term jobs so as not to lose their freedom. In stark contrast to the rigid Japanese work ethic and societal expectations. What can life be like for those who choose to get by day by day, putting their mental well-being before building a family and a professional career?

For J-POP Manga arrives in Italy Hirayasumithe new slice of life by Keigo Shinzoauthor of the masterpiece Strays – Nora to zassou.

Hiroto Ikuta, twenty-nine years old, has no steady job, no love life, nor any worries about the future. He is a “freeter”, one of those young people who, after finishing their studies, support themselves by jumping from one short part-time job to another, so as not to lose their sense of freedom. Following the death of an elderly lady with whom he kept company, Hiroto inherits a house in Tokyo, into which he moves with his cousin Natsumi, eighteen, who intends to study art at university. Day after day, the lives of the two will become increasingly intertwined with those of the people around them, each struggling with their own daily problems and difficulties.

“Dear Italian readers,

I’m happy that you can now read Hirayasumi in Italy.

I wanted to make this work a manga that you would want to read even if you were in hospital.

I would be happy if it could be of comfort to you too.

Thank you all!”

This is the message of the author, who has recently suffered from health problems, for Italian readers.

Praised by some of the most talented mangaka of the moment including Inio Asano and Taiyo Matsumoto (Table tennis, Sunny, Tekkon Kinkreet), the series Hirayasumi was nominated for awards Manga Taisho, Kono Manga Ga Sugoi! And Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize. The first volume of the new long-awaited work by Keigo Shinzo will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from October 24th. Attached to the volume, only with the first edition, it will be available on all sales channels Shikishi by Keigo Shinzo exclusive for Italy!

TO this link the preview of the first chapter of Hirayasumi 1 Of Keigo Shinzo.

Hirayasumi 1

by Keigo Shinzo

Volume 1 – Ongoing series

Format – 12.4×18 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 174, B/W + Color

Price – €7.50

Released every two months