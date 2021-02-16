Brahim Laalami will not attend the second anniversary of Hirak, a protest movement against the Algerian regime. However, he was one of the first to take to the streets, on February 14, 2019, to say “no” to former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s candidacy for a fifth term. Algerian justice condemned him to two years in prison, accompanied by a fine of 200,000 dinars (1 250 euros) for “offense to the President of the Republic “,” contempt of body constituted “ and “publication of false information”. For Hirak militants, “new Algeria” Abdelmadjid Tebboune furiously resembles that of Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the trials and the imprisonment of opponents and journalists in addition. More than 70 people are currently imprisoned in Algeria in connection with the Hirak protests and / or individual freedoms.

“This verdict confirms the liberticidal temptation of power, it hardens the penalties, accentuates the repression to silence the Hirak and any discordant voice” Belkacem Belaabasi, lawyer at Liberty

A large crowd gathered on Tuesday, February 16, in eastern Algeria in Kherrata, the cradle of the anti-regime Hirak movement, to mark the 2nd anniversary of the popular uprising that ousted President Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power. Political gatherings remain banned in Algeria due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On images disseminated by local media and social networks, the demonstrators wave Algerian and Amazigh (Berber) flags, chanting Hirak slogans. Slogans such as: “For the independence of Algeria “,” (the president) Tebboune arrived by fraud, placed by the military “ or “The generals in the trash”. From the night before, protesters had converged from several wilayas (prefectures) of Algeria to take part in this rally. The Hirak marches have been at a standstill since March 2020, due to the coronavirus epidemic, but as the anniversary of the uprising approaches, the mobilizations have multiplied, especially in Kabylia (north-east).

But where is the country going ? “Straight into the wall”, affirms the daily Freedom, if the diet does not hold “takes into account the expectations of the population and the political class”. According to local media, the Algerian president is considering early legislative elections. In recent days, he has received the leaders of political parties. According to these media, the dissolution of the National Assembly (APN) is on track. “The real decision-makers are at an impasse, they only have pseudo-elections to propose as a roadmap. Elections discredited by the illegitimate nature of the power in place, itself resulting from the presidential election of 12/12 ( 2019, Editor’s note) rejected by the overwhelming majority of Algerians “, the Rassemblement pour la culture et la democratie (RCD), quoted by El Watan.

“This power is over, this regime is corrupt. Even if they (the leaders, editor’s note) want to challenge nature, political science, society as a whole, their time has come” Karim Tabbou, opponent at Observ’Algérie

Political dead end? President Tebboune’s extended stays in Germany, three months in all since October 28, while Algeria is going through a health, political and socio-economic crisis, are reminiscent of those of its predecessor. Came to power on December 12, 2019 with the will to embody “the new Algeria”, Abdelmadjid Tebboune finds himself at the head of a deadlocked country with blocked institutions and a breathless economy.