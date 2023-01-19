J-POP Manga announces the imminent arrival in Italy of Hiraeth. The last tripnew work by Yuhki Kamatani. Consisting of three volumes, it will be possible to purchase the entire work in a precious collector’s box which will be available in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 25 January at the introductory price of €19.50.

After Beyond the Waves, the new poignant work of Yuhki Kamatani arrives in Italy, a touching adventure in three volumes collected in a collector’s box.

“Do you know Mika? According to myths, the world of the living and the world of the dead are connected! Thinking like this makes me feel a little relieved… You know? Gods really exist! I will die and then I can see you again so… Wait for me!”

Milan, January 19, 2023. After the beloved Beyond the Waves, J-POP Manga presents Hiraeth. The last tripthe new work of Yuhki Kamatani. The manga arrives in Italy on January 25th in a collector’s box that collects the three volumes of the series. The lightness and magical realism of Beyond the Waves return to Hiraeth. The last journey to address a delicate issue such as the acceptance of loss and the need to learn to live with the emptiness of those who are no longer there.

Mika, a young student, is coping with enormous difficulty mourning the loss of her best friend. Desperate and alone, gripped by that feeling of longing and regret that the Welsh call hiraeth, she is determined to be reunited with her… in her afterlife. However, before the irreparable can happen, the girl is saved by two travellers: a mysterious god without a name and an immortal, Hibino, who follows the god in the hope of discovering from him how to put an end to his own existence. Together with the two new companions, Mika thus begins a journey to Yomi, the land of the dead, a mythical place where hope and despair intertwine. But even with the wonders and magic that have now unfolded before her, will she be able to find a way out of her pain?

“We are very happy to bring the stories of Yuhki Kamatani to Italy.” Writes Georgia Cocchi Pontalti, marketing manager of J-POP Manga, “The artist who taught us a lot about relationships with Oltre le Onde, returns to make us reflect and move with a story about self-acceptance, the elaboration of mourning , the search for one’s place in the world.

From the pencils of Yuhki Kamatani, already available in bookstores, comic shops and online stores for J-POP Manga, Beyond the waves, slice of life in 4 volumes, on the daily challenges of LGBT youth in today’s Japan, which skilfully avoids stereotypes, fetishizations and strikes for the grace and power of the topics covered by illustrating them masterfully. Tasuku, just days before the start of summer vacation, fears that his classmates have guessed her sexual orientation after discovering the video she secretly watches. The boy reacts at first by denying his true nature, even to himself, until he decides to call it quits to his desperation. But in the darkest moment an indecipherable woman appears in front of her, almost inviting him to follow her into a strange house… where a group of people with similar experiences to hers gathers. Thus begins a process of healing and reflection on gender, sexuality, friendship and respect for Tasuku.

The box of Hiraeth. The last trip will be available in bookstores, comics and in all online stores starting from January 25th, pre-order is available at this link.

Hiraeth. The last trip

by Yuhki Kamatani

Box 3 Volumes – Complete Series

Format – 12.4×18 – Brochure With Overload

Pages – 192 Each, B/W

Price – €19.50