ANIPLEX.EXE has revealed the launch date for Hira Hira Hihiruvisual novel set in the Taisho Period developed by BA-KU. The title will be available starting from November 17th exclusively on PC via Steam. Inside there will be the localization of texts in English while the dubbing will be exclusively in Japanese.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Hira Hira Hihiru – Trailer

Source: ANIPLEX.EXE Street Gematsu