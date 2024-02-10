













All thanks to Microids Records, which already has pre-orders for these items open in its online store. Its departure will be February 14, 2024, so there are only a few days left.

The album of Dragon Ball Z includes songs by composers Chiyo Kiyooka, Takeshi Ike and Keiju Ishikawa. This includes two orange or Halloween Orange discs.

In total they comprise 15 songs, among which is the iconic theme of CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA, which is the opening or opening of the anime.

With respect to Knights of the Zodiac Their album is Saint Seiya Music Collection Vol. 1 and includes a blue disc.

Fountain: Microids Records.

This is Cosmic Blue and includes a selection of songs by Seiji Yokoyama. Without a doubt any fan of Dragon Ball Z and Saint Seiya wish you had these albums in your collection.

You just need to have a good turntable and sound equipment to get the most out of it. Microids Records is a company specialized in publishing albums based not only on anime but also on video games and movies. That is why it is very popular.

🚨ANNONCE REPORTS 🚨 Due to unattended complications, it is with regret that we have announced the report of two vinyls: Saint Seiya – Music Collection Vol.1 and Dragon Ball Z: Best Collection.

Don't panic! Retrouvez-them available on February 14, 2024. 😁🔥 pic.twitter.com/uWZr2RDeZm — Microids Records (@MicroidsRecords) November 16, 2023

Apart from Dragon Ball Z and Saint Seiya The company mentioned above has published albums based on series such as naruto, Hajime no Ippo and No Game No Life.

Likewise, in the animated films of One Piece. Regarding prices, the Z series album is priced at €49.99just over $921 Mexican pesos.

Fountain: Microids Records.

As for that of Knights of the Zodiac OK €39.99around $736 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

